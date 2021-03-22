Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$129.50

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$129.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSP. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.93. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$60.80 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The company has a market cap of C$13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

