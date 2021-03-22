Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Tops $359.88 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $359.88 million and $13.94 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00013418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,352,127 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

