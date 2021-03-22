Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of RadNet worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,265,625. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

