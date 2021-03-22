Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

RXT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

