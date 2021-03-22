Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $27.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.
RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
RXT opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
