Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.24. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

