Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 466,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

