Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

