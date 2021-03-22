Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,088 NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

BATS:NUEM opened at $35.23 on Monday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

