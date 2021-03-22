Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 1.89% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REK opened at $10.75 on Monday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

ProShares Short Real Estate Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

