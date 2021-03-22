Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

Shares of STX opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

