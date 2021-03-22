Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $36,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

