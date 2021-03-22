Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

