Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

