Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUOPY. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.