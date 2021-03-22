Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $74.19 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

