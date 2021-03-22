Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 356.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $702.19 million, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

