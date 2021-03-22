Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.