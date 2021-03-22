Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

Shares of CHGG opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

