Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $15.82 on Monday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
