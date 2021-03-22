Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $15.82 on Monday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.