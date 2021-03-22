Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

