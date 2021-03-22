Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

