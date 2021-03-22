Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ZIJMY stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

