Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,676 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Realogy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 713,245 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 452,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

