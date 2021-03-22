4,650 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.