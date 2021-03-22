Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTMVY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY opened at $16.03 on Monday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.