Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Shares of RUN opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,380 shares of company stock valued at $47,396,964. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

