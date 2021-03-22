Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.91 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

