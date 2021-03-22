Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 45,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 481.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

XBI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

