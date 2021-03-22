Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 28.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ball by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $81.25 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

