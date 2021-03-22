Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

