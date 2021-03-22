ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $21,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 179,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $52.60 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

