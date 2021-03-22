Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,812.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

