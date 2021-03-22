Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,812.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.