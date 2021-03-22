Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.70 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

