Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $146.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

