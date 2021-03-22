Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 742,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

