Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
WIW opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
