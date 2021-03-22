Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $513.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

