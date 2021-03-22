Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $102.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

