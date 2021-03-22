Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

