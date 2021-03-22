Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
ETB opened at $15.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
