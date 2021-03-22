Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Price Target at C$75.20

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 target price on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Docebo from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.24. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$10.90 and a 52-week high of C$86.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.74.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

