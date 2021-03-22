Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
