Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives $24.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02).

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

