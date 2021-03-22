BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $605.31 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $49.51 million and $8.22 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $605.31 or 0.01042413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00458874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00064609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00138737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00754190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00074816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,793 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

