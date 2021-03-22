Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.64% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,500,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $198.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.66. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $230.01.

