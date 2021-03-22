Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $43,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.62.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

