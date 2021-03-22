Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.