The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

