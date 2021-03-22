Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,891 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

