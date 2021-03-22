Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 12,476 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.